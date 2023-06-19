AAP’s promises a bundle of lies: Shah

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 18

Home Minister Amit Shah fired a salvo at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying that he had become “Arvind Kejriwal’s pilot” and added that he was misusing the official aeroplane to ferry his boss on political assignments.

In the 2019 poll, PM Modi had kickstarted a campaign from Gurdaspur. Likewise, Amit Shah, too, virtually converted it into a war cry as far as his party’s campaign for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency is concerned.

Women yet to get Rs 1,000 AAP in its manifesto had made it clear that it would pay Rs 1,000 every month to women. CM Mann, I ask you what has happened to your promise? You had also promised to rake in Rs 20,000 crore per annum from sand mining which you were to spend on welfare schemes. Where is that money? Whatever you say turns out to be a bundle of lies. —Amit Shah, Union minister of Home Affairs

“CM Mann is hijacking the official plane for political purposes. He should understand that he is misusing the hard-earned money of the public. He has taken his boss, Kejriwal, to different cities in the last few weeks in the government aircraft. This should stop,” he said.

The Home Minister said AAP in its manifesto had made it clear that it would pay Rs 1,000 every month to women. “CM Mann, I ask you what has happened to your promise? You had also promised to rake in Rs 20,000 crore per annum from sand mining which you were to spend on welfare schemes. Where is that money? Whatever you say turns out to be a bundle of lies,” he said.

He also put Mann on notice as far as giving advertisements in newspapers was concerned. “You are wasting the money by needlessly placing advertisements extolling the achievements of your government in Punjab. This too should stop,” he said.

Shah said drug menace had spread each and every corner of Punjab in a big way. “It is indeed a matter of concern. I have no option except to ask my ‘karyakartas’ (workers) to go to villages and tell people about the ill-effects of these drugs,” he said.

He recalled four-time ex-MP Vinod Khanna. He said the film star had done the Yeoman’s service for the people of Gurdaspur by bringing in several big-ticket projects during his tenure.

He, however, skipped taking the name of incumbent MP Sunny Deol.

Speaking about the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years, Shah said there were many but the fact that 56,000 km of national highways were built stood out like a beacon.