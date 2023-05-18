AAP’s return gift: Rs 95 cr to ‘make Jalandhar shine’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Four days after the people of Jalandhar handed a bypoll win to the AAP government, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today granted Rs 95.16 crore to the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation under the “Sarkar Apke Dwar” initiative after a state Cabinet meeting.

Govt now braces for MC elections Buoyed by bypoll win, AAP preparing for elections to Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Patiala civic bodies

Winning these polls will pave way for it to make dent in urban vote bank ahead of the 2024 LS poll

To woo urban voters, mainly in Jalandhar, AAP may go in for major changes in policy on illegal colonies inside

He also announced that the work on the Adampur road would be completed by September. The Cabinet meeting was held on the PAP campus here. The CM’s Jalandhar doles were in line with the announcements made during the poll campaign. Both the Smart City project and Adampur flyover were among the promises made by AAP during the campaign.

The Chief Minister said the state government had transferred Rs 95.16 crore to the Municipal Corporation “to make the city shine” (‘shehar nu chamkaun layi’ in Punjabi). The CM said the money would be used for roads, street-lights and other development projects. The Chief Minister also said the work on the Jalandhar-Adampur-Hoshiarpur road would be completed at a cost of Rs 13.74 crore by September. The construction of the 17.46-km-long Nakodar to Goraya road via Jandiala would also be completed by September, he said. The other declarations made in the Cabinet included nod for implementing the UGC scales for the teaching and non-teaching faculty of the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University; reduction of training period of Patwari candidates to one year (which will be counted as probation period); approval of 18 more posts of SAS cadre in the department of Excise and Taxation amidst recent profits and increased work; transfer of Government Ayurvedic College Patiala/Government Ayurvedic Hospital Patiala and Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy Patiala to the Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University Hoshiarpur and extension of period of service providers (veterinary pharmacists and safai sewaks) in 582 civil veterinary hospitals from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Addressing mediapersons, Mann said, “The candidate has not yet taken oath, but we have come to implement promises. We will fulfil the hopes of the people.”

CM Mann and winning candidate Sushil Rinku took out a road show at Adampur to thank the electorate.