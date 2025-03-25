AAP's senior leader and newly appointed Punjab in-charge, Manish Sisodia, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the latter's residence on Monday evening.

The duo discussed several issues related to the government and the party's policies and programmes in the state.

Sisodia had arrived here last evening and was given a rousing welcome by party leaders.

At the Chandigarh airport, he highlighted the achievements of the AAP government over the past three years. Speaking to the media, Sisodia emphasised the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to eradicating drugs from Punjab, accelerating development, and fulfilling the promises made to the people of Punjab.

Sisodia expressed his gratitude to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing Punjab's progress.

He acknowledged the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government in clearing the mess left by previous administrations and setting Punjab on a path of rapid development.

"Punjab government has accomplished in just one month what previous governments couldn't achieve in decades," Sisodia remarked. He praised Mann's decisive leadership in tackling the drug menace, which has plagued Punjab for years, and emphasized that making Punjab drug-free remains the government's top priority. "The results are already visible. In just one month, the government has made significant strides that previous administrations failed to achieve in decades," he added. He cited the significant progress made in sectors like education, health, and employment under the AAP government. Sisodia also said that the recent surge in rapid decision-making and implementation of policies reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of the people. Sisodia reaffirmed AAP's dedication to fulfilling the promises made during the elections.

"As the in-charge of Punjab, it is my responsibility to ensure that every promise made by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann is delivered. Punjab deserves good governance, and the AAP is committed to providing a transparent, accountable, and people-centric administration," he said.

He also reassured the people of Punjab that the government's focus will remain on improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure while fighting corruption and delivering a drug-free state.