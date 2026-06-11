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Home / Punjab / AAP’s Vinaypal Kaur takes charge as Moga Municipal Corporation Mayor

AAP’s Vinaypal Kaur takes charge as Moga Municipal Corporation Mayor

The mayoral election concluded with overwhelming support for Kaur, who secured 42 out of 50 votes from the municipal councillors

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:45 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Newly elected Mayor Vinjaypal Kaur.
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Vinaypal Kaur — a political newcomer who had never contested an election before — has been elected as the new Mayor of the Moga Municipal Corporation today. The mayoral seat in Moga was reserved for a BC candidate.

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Vinaypal Kaur, a 44-year-old homemaker from a modest background with absolutely no family history in politics, took her first step into public life by contesting the Ward No. 8 Municipal Corporation election on an AAP ticket. She secured her debut victory as a councillor by defeating her closest rival by a margin of 228 votes. Now, she takes on the highest civic office in the city.

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The mayoral election concluded with overwhelming support for Kaur, who secured 42 out of 50 votes from the municipal councillors. The election process was overseen by senior dignitaries, including Tarunpreet Singh Sond, the Cabinet Minister, who travelled to Moga for the election.

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Despite being new to politics, the newly elected Mayor is highly qualified. She holds a BSc in Medical Sciences and a PGDCA (Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications) from Shimla University. A mother of two, her transition from managing a household to leading the city’s civic body has sparked a wave of celebration among her supporters and AAP workers, who hope her leadership will fast-track local development.

“The responsibility entrusted to me will be fulfilled with the utmost honesty and dedication. I will work tirelessly for the development of Moga city, public welfare projects, and the resolution of the everyday problems faced by our citizens,” she said.

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Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond noted that Moga is now uniquely led by women at both the legislative and civic levels, with a female MLA and now a female Mayor.

He shared that, out of the 50 councillors in the Moga Municipal Corporation, around 27 are women, calling it a proud symbol of growing women’s empowerment and participation in governance.

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