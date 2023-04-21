Abiding by orders on offensive songs: state to High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Just about four years after the Directors General of Police in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were directed to prevent the playing of songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence even in live shows, the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told the Punjab Police has sensitised its officials to ensure meticulous compliance with the directions.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, hearing a petition alleging contempt of court, was also told that the officials had even been sensitised to take appropriate action under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

As a petition filed by Panditrao Dharenavar against Punjab’s then Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta and another respondent came up for resumed hearing, a reply filed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, was placed before Justice Sangwan’s Bench. Among other things, it said a circular was issued on September 6, 2019, followed by another on July 22, 2019, directing all police officials concerned to ensure meticulous compliance with the directions issued by this court.

Justice Sangwan, during the course of the hearing, observed that the counsel could not dispute that the petitioner had not highlighted any event subsequent to the one dated December 31, 2019, referred to by him. “The present petition is rendered infructuous. The rule stands discharged,” Justice Sangwan concluded.

The High Court had earlier made it clear that the court could take judicial notice of the fact that glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in songs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, had increased in recent times.

The High Court had also directed that no child below 12 would be permitted to enter cinema halls/multiplexes screening “A” certificate films the two states and Chandigarh. The district administration was also directed to ensure that nude posters, semi-nude posters, obscene posters should not be fixed/displayed in any district near educational institutions in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.