Abohar: 1 held for loot attempt

Abohar: The police here arrested Gursewak Singh Sevak of Ghumiar Khera village and recovered from him an LED screen and a pump action gun. The suspect allegedly tried to loot gold rings at gunpoint from a jewellery shop on Monday. The jeweller, Bhim Soni, resisted the attack and raised an alarm to alert neighbouring shopkeepers. A case was registered and Sewak was sent to two-day police remand. oc
4 held with 140 liquor bottles
Sangrur: The district police registered seven cases under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act at various police stations and arrested four persons on Monday. The police seized more than 140 bottles of liquor from the suspects.
