Abohar: 18-yr-old girl held hostage, raped

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 5

The police have arrested a person for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 18-year-old girl. The victim said Gautam Kumar of Chuhariwala Dhanna kidnapped her on March 14 and took her to Sriganganagar where he allegedly raped her till March 20. Gautam has been booked under Sections 366 and 376 of the IPC.