Abohar: 30-year-old dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A 30-year-old man ended his life in Seetogunno village here. Gomati Devi said she found body of her son Anil Kumar hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on Saturday morning. Anil, who used to work as a labourer, had four children living with him. Anil’s wife went to her parents’ house eight months ago and refused to return due to some differences with him. OC

Cop sent to de-addiction centre

Ferozepur: A video of a Punjab Police constable deputed at the Makhu police station taking drugs has gone viral. Constable identified as Satpal Singh was suspended and sent to the rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital in Ferozepur. SP Randhir Kumar said an inquiry would be initiated to find out whether the video was recent or old. OC

Youth thrashed, dies

Abohar: A youth in Sappanwali village, identified as Ajay, was badly beaten up on Friday by some people reportedly on suspicion of a love affair. He was taken to Sriganganagar for treatment where he died. The Khuiyansarwer police said on the statement of Baljinder Singh, the uncle of the deceased, a case was registered against Sahil, Manga, Praveen and Surjit Singh. Additional SHO Sharanjit Singh said the body of youth was handed over to kin after post-mortem at the Civil Hospital here. OC

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’

Ferozepur: A 34-year-old man identified as Sarvan Singh died due to alleged drug overdose at Rau Ke village in Mamdot block. Balkar Singh, uncle of the deceased, said his nephew started taking drugs a few years ago. “On Friday night, he took drugs with syringe at home and died,” he said. The deceased was married and has two kids including a daughter and a son. OC

Kid drowns in reservoir

Abohar: A three-year-old child, identified as Abhi, slipped into a water reservoir and drowned while playing in a field at a Dhani (cluster of houses) in Gidderanwali village near Abohar-Sriganganagar Road on Saturday. The deceased was son of a farm worker. OC

5 held for abetment to suicide

Abohar: The police have arrested Sukhdeep Singh Sukha, Ankush, Buta Singh, Bal Ram Raman and Anmol Singh in connection with the death of a married youth identified as Chandan allegedly due to drug overdose. Chandan’s body was found on Tuesday evening near the city bypass. A case was registered on the statement of Surinder Pal, father of the deceased. All suspects were remanded in judicial custody by a court. OC

DA case: Former ADC held

Abohar: The ACB has arrested former ADC Kajodmal Dudia in an eight-year-old disproportionate assets case when he appeared before a special court in Sriganganagar. Earlier, Dudia was arrested by the ACB in March 2015 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The ACB searched houses of Dudia in Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jaipur.