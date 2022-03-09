Abohar: 7 held with contraband

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 8

The police have arrested seven peddlers who tried to smuggle poppy husk and heroin from Rajasthan.

In the first incident, cops intercepted a truck and seized 45 kg of poppy husk. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. In another case, the police foiled a bid to smuggle 35 kg of poppy husk in a truck. The driver and his helper were arrested. In Sadulshehar, the police seized 30 gm of heroin from Ravinder Shakya of Abohar. In the fourth incident, 1.7 kg of opium was seized from Krishan Lal and Raja Ram, both of Suratgarh. —