DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Abohar artist turns tiny buttons into world-class masterpieces

Abohar artist turns tiny buttons into world-class masterpieces

Kaur set a new record by painting miniature landscapes on 50 buttons in just two hours
article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 05:41 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jatinder Kaur of Bhagu village in Abohar has been felicitated by the World Records Book of India.
Advertisement

With her unique artistic talent, Abohar artist Jatinder Kaur of Bhagu village, has brought glory by earning a place in the World Records Book of India.

Advertisement

“This is more than art — this is history” say the organisers in a social media post.

Kaur set a new record by painting miniature landscapes on 50 buttons in just two hours. Made with simple sketch pens, each button seems to tell a different story.

Advertisement

The achievement has been officially recorded by the World Records Book of India under the title "Maximum Miniature Paintings on Buttons in a Short Time."

Advertisement

She transformed a button into a vibrant work of art with her imagination. Carving meticulous landscapes on each one and that too in a limited time, is a unique example of her creativity and patience.

The jury praised her, saying that this achievement demonstrates not only technical proficiency, but also a spirit of innovation. They stated that Jatinder Kaur's work will prove to be an inspiration for generations to come.

Sharing her joy, Jatinder Kaur said, "I have always wanted to do something different and new. My aim is to show that art is not limited to canvas; it can be captured on any medium. This achievement is dedicated to advancing the art and culture of Punjab."

Locals, art lovers, and students are viewing this record as an inspiration. Teachers and fellow artists believe that Jatinder Kaur has proven that through hard work, dedication and creativity, even ordinary things can become extraordinary.

This unique endeavour has not only brought Jatinder Kaur international recognition, but has also given a new dimension to Punjab's art tradition.

Jatinder Kaur is, at present, working as Assistant Professor in the DAV College of Education in Abohar. She has been awarded a medal and certificate.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts