Abohar: BJP leader among 4 booked

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Four persons, including BJP leader Parkash Chand Malethia, have been booked for an attack on Sarita Malethia, granddaughter of former Revenue Minister Satya Dev. A case has been registered against Parkash, his wife Geeta Devi, son Manjit Kumar and daughter-in-law Anju Bala. OC

2 cars fall into gorge, 5 dead

Abohar: Five persons died and five were injured when the drivers of two cars reportedly lost control and their vehicles fell into a gorge near Hanumangarh on Sunday. The police said the deceased had been identified as Chatar Singh Saini, Vikas Jat, Sachin, Rajan Singh and Narinder Singh. OC

Villagers block highway

Abohar: Villagers under the banner of SKM on Monday staged a dharna on the Abohar-Sriganganagar stretch of NH-62 in protest against the state government’s move to demolish about 46 houses in Kallarkhera . OC

Farmer dies by suicide

Abohar: A 50-year-old farmer, Ram Pal, died by suicide in Bahawalbasi village. Arvinder Kumar, son of the deceased, said his father used to do agricultural work by taking panchayat land on contract and was under substantial debt. OC

Two held with 8-kg opium

Ferozepur: The sleuths of the STF have nabbed two persons and seized 8 kg of opium from them. SI Paramjit Singh said, “Jatinder Singh and Balbir Singh were travelling on a truck near Dera Bias in Makhu. During a checking, we seized 8-kg opium.”