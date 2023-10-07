Abohar cotton arrivals higher than last year

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, October 6

Even as the overall target of cotton sowing in the state was not achieved this season, the arrival of Narma cotton, also called white gold, has been recorded at 65,160 quintal in the new grain market of Abohar. The last year’s corresponding figure was 38,300 quintal.

Sources said the arrival of cotton in the markets of Fazilka district was giving good indication about total production.

Officials claimed a rise in cotton production was made possible by providing canal water to farmers even in April end due to which early sowing was made possible. Crops sown early were able to resist attacks of white fly and other insects and when the attack of pink bollworm was reported, cotton bolls had already developed in the plants.

