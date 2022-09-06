Abohar: Couple jumps into canal, man's body recovered

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 5

Eighteen months after their marriage, a couple from Abohar reportedly jumped into the Indira Gandhi Canal on Sunday in the Raziasar area.

The body of the husband has been recovered, while professional divers were carrying out a search for the wife’s body till this evening.

The police said the body of Rajinder Prajapat was found near Burj No. 287 of the Indira Gandhi Canal last evening. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the statement given by Rajinder’s brother Devi Lal of Alamgarh, located near Abohar. The body of Rajinder’s wife Renu has not been found yet.

Preliminary investigation reportedly indicated that Rajinder married Renu around 18 months ago. As their parents did not accept the marriage, the couple started living in a rented house in Nai Abadi at Abohar and Rajinder opened a shop in the house itself. The couple reportedly reached the Birdhwal bridge of the canal in the Raziasar area on Sunday morning by a bus. Later in the evening, a pair of slippers, a bag and mobile phone were found lying on the banks of the canal.