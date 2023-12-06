Abohar: Dog found carrying baby’s body

Our Correspondent

Abohar: After spotting a dog carrying the body of a nine-month-old male child, residents of New Suraj Nagari immediately informed the police here on Tuesday. The infant was probably thrown by someone near the railway lines and was consequently picked up by the dog. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy. oc

Asiad medallist honoured

Abohar: DC Senu Duggal honoured Simranjit Kaur Sandhu, who was won the bronze medal in archery at the Beijing Asian Games, at an event organised by the Abohar Shuttlers Badminton Sports Association at Azeemgarh Stadium here on Tuesday. Aditi Kasnia, who won a bronze medal at the National Games, Goa, and the winners of Khedan Watan Diyan Punjab were also honoured. oc

RSS chief arrives in state

Jalandhar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who will be in the state for the next three days, arrived in Jalandhar on Tuesday. His stay arrangement has been made at Vidya Dham, a centre of the RSS near Guru Gobind Singh Avenue in Jalandhar. He is slated to meet several senior BJP leaders. tns

3 hurt in Abohar road mishap

Abohar: Two brothers, Sahib Ram and Ram Kamar of Raipura village, along with their relative Gyan Chand were injured when their car collided with a tipper on Tuesday afternoon on the Abohar-Killianwali bypass. The injured were brought to the Civil Hospital.

#Abohar