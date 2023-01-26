Abohar: Drug peddlers held

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A team led by SI Puran Singh seized 20-gm opium from and held Amin Khan. SI Kavita Poonia seized 610 sedative tablets and 37 intoxicating injections from Vikas Kumar. SI Ram Niwas seized 70-gm chitta (heroin) from Rajinder and Sukhjit Singh outside Kaminpura village. OC

Award proposal

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Punjab Non-Gazetted Forest Officers Association. He directed the officers to consider the proposal to institute an award, besides conferring a medal on the employees who have been victims of attacks by unruly elements. TNS

Teachers to be honoured

Chandigarh: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday sent lists of more than 50 such teachers and school heads to Deputy Commissioners concerned to honour them. He instructed the DCs to felicitate them at the district-level Republic Day functions. TNS

SAD slams dera chief parole

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today condemned the misuse of parole facility extended to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim to attend a social function. The SAD Panthic Advisory Board said the manner in which the Haryana Government honoured him had sent a wrong message.

#abohar