Abohar: Eight brick-kiln workers injured

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 6

Eight people sustained burn injuries in incidents of arson at two different brick kilns near Chak 29-GB village on Saturday. Those who were seriously injured were referred to the Sriganganagar district hospital.

At Balaji Brick Kiln, the chimney burst as a crack developed in it due to excessive gas formation, injuring Rinku (26), Pintu (29), Bakrid (30) and Vakil (29). Rinku was referred to Sriganganagar district hospital due to excessive burns and Pintu due to injury to his eyes.

At around 5.15 pm on Saturday, Akash (25), Sant Lal (30), Raj Kumar (49), Tej Bhan (20) sustained burn injuries due to excessive fire in the chimney at Sanju Brick Kiln. Dr Kamal Kant Sharma said Akash and Sant Lal were referred to the district hospital, while Raj Kumar and Tej Bhan were being treated at a nearby health centre.

