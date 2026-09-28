Abohar firing case: Shooter held after gunfight with Fazilka police, 2 escape

Fazilka police on Monday claimed to have cracked the Sant Nagar firing case in Abohar with the arrest of one of the alleged shooters, who sustained a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with the police. Two of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A 28-year-old man, Ajay Kumar, was seriously injured after some unidentified persons opened fire at him in broad daylight in Sant Nagar, Abohar, on Sunday.

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Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said that several police teams were constituted following the incident. During a naka near Killianwali village, a CIA staff team signalled three motorcycle-borne youths to stop, but they allegedly tried to flee.

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When the police chased them, one of the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police party. The police retaliated, in which one of the suspects, identified as Gautam Dhatarwal, a resident of Lalgarh in neighbouring Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.

He was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital, Abohar, and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, for further treatment. His two accomplices managed to escape.

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Besides Gautam Dhatarwal, the police have identified two accused as Sagar Nepali of Patel Nagar, Abohar and Vishal Pachar alias Boxer of Abohar, and an unidentified person. A case has been registered at City Police Station-I, Abohar, under Sections 109 and 61(2) of the BNS and the Arms Act after the firing on Sunday.

In connection with the subsequent exchange of fire with the police, Dhatarwal, Sagar Nepali and another unidentified person have also been booked under Sections 109, 132, 222 and 3(5) of the BNS and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly featuring Vishal Pachar went viral on social media on Sunday evening. In the clip, the youth allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Ajay Kumar and threatened his brother, Akash Kumar alias Bhallu.

According to the purported audio, the firing was allegedly intended as a warning following an earlier dispute involving Akash and the accused's associates when they were in jail. The speaker allegedly warned that any further confrontation with his associates would invite action against Ajay Kumar's family.

Police sources said Sagar Nepali, Gautam Dhatarwal, Vishal Pachar, Ajay Kumar and his brother Akash alias Bhallu have been facing several criminal cases. The latest Sunday firing incident is suspected to be linked to an old enmity between the two groups.