Abohar: Five killed in accident

Abohar: Five youths of Bisrasar village were killed when an SUV collided with a truck on Saturday night at the Rawatsar-Sardarshahar Mega Highway. The deceased were identified as Dana Ram Meghwal, Naresh Kumar Meghwal, Bablu Siddha, Natwarlal Meghwal and Murli Manohar Sharma. Ashok Kumar Acharya is critical. OC
Man killed in accident
Muktsar: A man lost his life after his vehicle collided with a stationed tractor-trailer on the Bathinda-Malout highway near Gidderbaha on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Bajrang Kumar of Dabwali in Haryana. The police have started an investigation in this regard. TNS
Gehlot meets Sikh leaders
Abohar: A meeting of Sikh leaders from Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh was organised at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence in the presence of Punjab’s ex-Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The leaders demanded that the Rajasthan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Act be finalised soon.
