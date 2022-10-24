Abohar: Harassed over repayment of loan, man dies by suicide

Abohar, October 23
Inder Sain Bablu of Jorkian village reportedly died after jumping into a canal. His body was recovered on Sunday near the village.
Brij Lal Meghwal, uncle of the deceased, said Bablu left a suicide note. Bablu allegedly sent the note to many people on WhatsApp from his mobile phone before jumping into the canal. In the note, Bablu said he was unable to bear the harassment by private financiers and had decided to end life.
The uncle said Bablu had taken loans from two persons. He had repaid the loan, but the financiers insisted on payment of more interest. They had got blank cheques and stamp papers signed from him. The police said a case had been registered under Sections 306, 34 of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.
In another incident, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw owner died by reportedly hanging himself from the ceiling fan on the first floor room of his house at Anand Nagari here.
The family said the deceased, Arun Setia, was alone in the house at the time of the incident. He is survived by wife and a son. The reason for his taking the drastic step is yet to be ascertained.
On Saturday also, two persons died by suicide in Abohar. They were identified as a 23-year-old youth, Sachin, who reportedly ended his life at a hotel on the Abohar-Seetogunno road, and labourer Har Piyari.
