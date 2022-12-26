Abohar hospital’s oxygen plant non-functional for months

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 25

The oxygen plant that was installed on June 21, 2021 at the 100-bed Subdivisional Civil Hospital here is lying locked for the past few months.

In the midst of the fresh outbreak of Covid, the Centre has instructed the state government to ensure the availability of oxygen.

According to the sources, due to lack of maintenance and negligence, there was a problem in running the plant which could not be resolved.

Nodal officer Dr Dharamveer Arora said, “We have requested the Civil Surgeon to take up the matter urgently.”

