Abohar hostel run by NGO sealed

The Abohar Municipal Corporation has sealed several properties for defaulting on property tax payment, including Lala Lajpat Rai Mahila Hostel that was opened by the Servants of the People Society, an NGO founded by the freedom fighter in 1921 at Lahore. It was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi.
The MC had previously issued notices to the defaulters, who did not respond to the communication.
