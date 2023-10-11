Abohar: Labourer dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A debt-ridden labourer, Jeet Singh (40), died by suicide in Dharampura village near here after consuming insecticide. The deceased's family said the victim had borrowed money for the treatment of his wife but was unable to repay the amount. He died during treatment at a hospital. Oc

BJP serves notice on Salaria

Chandigarh: The BJP has served a show-cause notice on its Pathankot-based leader Swaran Salaria. Salaria had contested the 2017 Lok Sabha bypoll on a BJP ticket from Pathankot but lost to Sunil Jakhar by a huge margin. He has been served the notice for publicly criticising former BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma. TNS

Visa row: LoP takes on CM

Chandigarh: Questioning the silence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the Union government's decision to suspend visas for Canadian citizens, Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa on Tuesday said the state government had disregarded the Punjabi diaspora in Canada. The Aam Aadmi Party government must have taken up the matter with the Union Government.

#Abohar #BJP