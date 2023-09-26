Abohar man attempts suicide

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A young man on Sunday attempted suicide by jumping from the flyover on the Abohar-Kandhwala bypass. He was referred to a tertiary care hospital from the local Civil Hospital. He remains under observation. According to his brother, stress due to debts was the reason behind this extreme step. A suicide note was also reported recovered from the pocket of the victim. SHO Chander Shekhar said action will be taken after recording the statement of the injured. oc

Farmers stage protest

Muktsar: The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) staged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex here, demanding compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives after a bus fell into the Sirhind canal on the Muktsar-Kotkapura highway on September 19. The protesters also demanded that a case be registered against the private toll plaza company for its failure in widening the bridge over the canal.

#Abohar