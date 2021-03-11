Abohar: Man jumps into canal with son

Abohar, April 27
A resident of Sidhu Nagari, who had shut his private school due to financial problems during the pandemic, reportedly jumped into Abohar canal along with his son on Tuesday. Family sources said after closure of his school at Arya Nagar, deceased Nitin Sharma along with his brother used to run a dhaba at Thakur Abadi on the Azeemgarh road. The body of the minor was recovered from the canal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors