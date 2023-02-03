Abohar man scales Africa's highest peak

Abohar, February 2
A mountaineer from Abohar’s Dharangwala village, Ram Chander, has made the country proud by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in South Africa. He achieved this feat on January 26 when India was celebrating its 74th Republic Day.
Chander said he reached Kilimanjaro International Airport on January 21 with his companions and after a day’s rest on January 23, they reached Mossi village and started trekking.
He started the last leg of his campaign on the night of January 25 from Kibo Safari Camp located in Amboseli National Park at the foot of Kilimanjaro. After this, he hoisted a 350-feet tall Tricolour on another stage of Stella.
Though he started vomiting due to cold, he continued the expedition and by 9:30 am on January 26, he had scaled the mountain.
