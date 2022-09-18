Abohar Mayor leads swachhta bicycle rally

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 17

Mayor Vimal Thatai on Saturday flagged off and led a bicycle rally organised by the Municipal Corporation (MC) under “Amrit Mahotsav”. It was organised to make people aware of cleanliness and environment protection.

The rally started from Arut Ji Maharaj Chowk and culminated at Nehru Park after passing through the city. Besides the civic body staff, hundreds of students from schools participated in the event. They were greeted by citizens who had gathered on both sides of the roads in the city.

Thatai, who cycles nearly 6 km every morning, said the civic body was committed to keeping the city clean. He urged non-government organisations and residents to come forward for the cleanliness of the city.

The MC has been continuously improving its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan for the past few years. Councillors also contributed in making the rally a success.