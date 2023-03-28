Abohar MC approves Rs 54 cr budget

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 27

The annual budget of Rs 54.68 crore of the Municipal Corporation for the year 2023-24 has been passed at the general meeting.

MC Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal said the budget had been prepared with the concept of giving a new direction to the development of the city. Mayor Vimal Thatai and other councillors were present at the general meeting.

The MC expects to have an income of Rs 55.94 crore whereas Rs 41.93 crore as revenue expenditure and Rs 12.75 crore as capital expenditure are proposed. Sewage and drainage is estimated to cost Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore has been earmarked for the water supply. As much as Rs 14.85 crore more will be spent during the next financial year as compared to the current financial year.

To improve cleanliness, the MC has purchased several items with Rs 1.12 crore cost which include 200 handicrafts, five mechanised vehicles, one tractor trolley.