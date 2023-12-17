Abohar MC vehicles' diesel consumption records seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 16

Following complaints regarding misappropriation in the consumption of diesel by vehicles being run by the MC here, a team led by Chand Singla, a senior officer of the vigilance cell of the Local Government Department, returned to Chandigarh last evening along with related records. The team is expected to examine these and submit the report to senior officials.

During investigation, a three-member committee of councillors found that the consumption of diesel by the corporation vehicles was shown to be many times more than the prescribed limit and fake bills had been allegedly claimed.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar had also urged the CM to conduct a high-level inquiry into the complaints. MC XEN Abhinav Jain, who coordinated with the vigilance team in the investigation, confirmed that the team had seized the relevant records with it.

