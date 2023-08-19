Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Sending out a clear signal to dissidents, All India Congress Committee (AICC) disciplinary action committee has suspended sitting Abohar MLA from Punjab Sandeep Jakhar.

He is nephew of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who was former state Congress president.

Sandeep Jakhar has been suspended on the recommendation of PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

In the suspension notice, member secretary of the DAC Tariq Anwar has pointed out that Sandeep Jakhar has been speaking against the PPCC chief Raja Warring and defending his uncle Sunil Jakhar.

It has further been pointed out that he has not been participating in party programmes. Recently, Rajasthan Congress party affairs incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa has also objected to activities of Sandeep Jakhar.

