Abohar police demolish drug trafficker's house under 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative

Abohar police demolish drug trafficker’s house under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ initiative

The police had previously pasted flex sheet notices to freeze illegally amassed properties of seven drug traffickers in and around Abohar
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:37 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Police bulldoze a drug trafficker’s house in a small village near Abohar on Saturday.
The Abohar police took a significant step in their anti-drug campaign by demolishing the house of a notorious drug trafficker, Bohar Singh, in the Seed Farm village on the outskirts of Abohar town. This action was part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” initiative, which aims to curb the drug menace in the region.

SSP Varinder Singh Brar oversaw the operation and stated that Bohar Singh has 21 drug-related cases registered against him. Emphasising that this is just the beginning, Brar assured that more such actions will be taken against individuals who have acquired property through illegal drug trade.

The police had previously pasted flex sheet notices to freeze illegally amassed properties of seven drug traffickers in and around Abohar. This demolition marks the first such action in the sub-division of Abohar.

Brar expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support in the anti-drug initiative. He also highlighted the district police’s public outreach program, which has been instrumental in gathering valuable feedback and making the anti-drug campaign more effective.

The residents of Seed Farm village welcomed the police action, stating that such strict measures will weaken the networks of drug traffickers and ensure the success of the Punjab Government’s mission to make the state drug-free.

Present at the occasion were DSP (D) Balkar Singh, DSP Abohar Sukhwinder Singh Brar, and SHOs Maninder Singh and Promina Rani.

In a related development, IGP Baljot Singh Rathore reported that the Fazilka police have registered 27 cases and held 31 accused under the NDPS Act since the launch of the anti-drug drive on March 1.

