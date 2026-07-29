Abohar private schools closed after bomb threat triggers panic

Panic gripped Abohar town on Wednesday morning after several private schools received bomb threat calls, forcing them to suspend classes and send students home as a precautionary measure.

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Abohar DSP Harish Kumar said four private schools received the threat calls around 9 am. He said anti-sabotage teams were immediately pressed into service and thorough searches were launched at the affected schools to rule out the presence of any explosive device.

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Following the threat calls, the school managements declared a holiday to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of students and staff.

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Sources said the calls are suspected to be a hoax, though the police are not taking any chances and are conducting a detailed

investigation.