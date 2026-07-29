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Home / Punjab / Abohar private schools closed after bomb threat triggers panic

Abohar private schools closed after bomb threat triggers panic

Anti-sabotage teams were immediately pressed into service and thorough searches were launched at the affected schools to rule out the presence of any explosive device

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Tribune News Service
Fazilka, Updated At : 02:07 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped Abohar town on Wednesday morning after several private schools received bomb threat calls, forcing them to suspend classes and send students home as a precautionary measure.

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Abohar DSP Harish Kumar said four private schools received the threat calls around 9 am. He said anti-sabotage teams were immediately pressed into service and thorough searches were launched at the affected schools to rule out the presence of any explosive device.

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Following the threat calls, the school managements declared a holiday to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of students and staff.

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Sources said the calls are suspected to be a hoax, though the police are not taking any chances and are conducting a detailed

investigation.

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