Abohar: Protest over delay in revival of old pension scheme

Abohar, September 25
On the call of the Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee, state government employees today protested here and burnt a “bundle of false promises” that they claimed the Aam Aadmi Party had made to their organisation.
The NGO’s district convener, Sohan Lal, said AAP had won massive support of the employees by promising to restore the old pension scheme for those recruited since January 2004, but the government had not done it so far.
“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had asked the Chief Secretary to explore the possibilities of the restoration of the old pension scheme, but we will continue the struggle till a notification is issued,” he added.
He said in view of the difficulties faced by the employees, the governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand had restored the old scheme.
