Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Punjab / Abohar

Abohar student ends life by hanging self

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 02:29 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
GRP personnel inspect the suicide in Abohar.
A Class XI student reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from an electric pole along the railway line near Bahawalbasi village yesterday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Malvinder Singh, a resident of Pakka Seed Farm located on the outskirts of Abohar. His body was brought to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNS on the statements of the relatives of the deceased.

ASI Ajit Singh said a boy was found hanging from pillar number 69/1 along the railway line. A team led by GRP station incharge Satish Kumar reached the spot and started the investigation. It was reported that the deceased hanged himself by making a noose with his shirt. A mobile phone was recovered from his pocket which was switched off. When the police switched on the mobile phone, the deceased was identified as Malvinder Singh from the call log.

Family members of the deceased said Malvinder left home in the afternoon saying he was going to work and after that his mobile was switched off.  The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

