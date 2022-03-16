Abohar: Theft of Gang canal water detected

Abohar, March 15
Farmers along with Gang canal project chairman Harvinder Singh Gill unearthed water theft, which was going on for the past 20 years.
Gill said farmers complained that some influential people had installed motors in the canal near Chak 31 RB. He said those involved in water theft also had electricity connections for the motors. Gill said one can see irrigated land on one side of the canal and rainfed fields on the other side.
Anil Meena, Assistant Engineer, Water Resources Department, said pipes and motors were uprooted using the JCB machine. He said similar water thefts were being committed in Fazilka and other areas of Punjab as Gang canal originates from Ferozepur headworks.
Loss of water at Khakha headworks was 400 cusecs to 500 cusecs. “We hope the new government in Punjab will cooperate in checking this malpractice,” he said. —
