Abohar: Three held for blackmail

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have nabbed Surinder Kaur Lado, Kirpal Singh and Bimla Rani for blackmailing a person after making an obscene video of him. A case has been registered under Sections 384, 385, 389, 120B of the IPC on the statement of Jagat Singh of Fatehgarh village near Fazilka. OC

Fire breaks out in rail engine

Abohar: The diesel engine of the Ferozepur-Abohar-Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh special train (14601) caught fire on Saturday near the Hindumalkot station. The train was stopped immediately and the fire was doused. The incident occurred due to a short circuit. OC

Man kills wife, dies by suicide

Muktsar: A 60-year-old man, Paramjit Singh, allegedly shot dead his wife and later died by suicide at his residence near Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on Saturday. Paramjit had reportedly been depressed for past some time. His wife has been identified as 58-year-old Sukhwinder Kaur.