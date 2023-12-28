Abohar: UP man among 2 found dead

Tribune News Service

Abohar: A blood-stained body of a man was found near Gaushala Road here. The deceased, identified as Ram Parkash, is a resident of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Another body was found near Chanan Khera terminal on Abohar-Malout Road. In both the incidents, it reportedly appeared that they were hit by vehicles. oc

Drug peddler’s property seized

Muktsar: The district police on Wednesday seized the property of a drug peddler Krishna Rani of Ward-16 in Malout town and displayed a notice outside her residence. Malout DSP Fateh Singh Brar said Krishna Rani had bought the property worth Rs 78 lakh with drug money. Following the legal procedure, this action has been taken, he claimed. tns

4 head of cattle found dead

Chamkaur Sahib: Four oxen and a calf were found dead in forest area of nearby Balsanda village here on Monday. Four other oxen were also found injured seriously on the spot. It was presumed that the cattle smugglers dumped them after failing to take them to a slaughter house. The police have started an investigation after registering a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Uttar Pradesh