Abohar woman assaulted over property dispute

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 24

A woman resident of Kandhwala road area was allegedly beaten up by her sister-in-law and the latter’s son over a property dispute last night.

She has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The police were investigating the case and said they would act according to the law.

Thirtysix-year-oldMeera

Devi alleged that her mother-in-law wanted to give the family property to her daughter and she often quarrelled with her on the issue.

On Saturday night, on the instigation of her mother-in-law, her sister-in-law and latter’s son broke the gate of her own house, beat her up and threw her out of the house, she alleged.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar