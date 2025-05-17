Abohar youth dies by suicide
Sukhwant Singh of Wahabwala village allegedly died by suicide. Married only six months ago, he went missing from his home on Tuesday. His body was found hanging from a tree near the Amarpura-Bhagu road. His mother Kuljit Kaur alleged that Sukhwant’s wife used to quarrel with him.
