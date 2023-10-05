Abohar youth win 3 gold medals

Abohar, October 4
Residents today welcomed three local youths who clinched gold medals in shooting competitions.
SAI coach Navjot Kaur said in the CISCE National Shooting Championship held in Bengaluru, Tithi Saraswat and Shivay Khurana from Abohar won gold medals in U-17 girls and boys category, respectively. Ashita of LRS DAV Sr Sec Model School won gold in the Punjab State ISSF Rifle Shooting Championship 2023 that concluded in New Delhi.
