Abohar’s Anju Kalra crowned Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide

Abohar-born Anju Kalra has been crowned as the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 14, (Luxembourg) winner. The grand finale was recently organised in Voco Monaco, Dubai.

An official spokesperson said she is a woman of elegance, perseverance and purpose. Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is an international beauty pageant for Indian married women that is conducted annually since the year 2011.

Anju’s father Ramesh Chander Juneja retired as a lecturer. Her mother Saroj Juneja served as the headmistress of a government school. Anju studied in New Delhi and has a corporate career for 14 years in Singapore. Now she is a senior business consultant in a French Investment Bank in Luxembourg. Anju, a single mother, is raising her 16-year-old son.

At the crowning ceremony, she said that this crown is not mine, it is of every woman who has ever been told that she is not enough. You are enough, you are powerful, you are invincible.

Her journey reflects the objective of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide. This platform gives married women an opportunity to recognise their strength, beauty and confidence. This is not just a competition, but a movement of women empowerment. Now by becoming a part of this platform, Anju is raising her voice for the issues that are close to her heart. She is working for equal education, equal rights and equal opportunities for women in society. She believes that women are no less than anyone.