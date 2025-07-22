DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / Abohar’s Anju Kalra crowned Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide

Abohar’s Anju Kalra crowned Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide

Currently, she is a senior business consultant in a French Investment Bank in Luxembourg
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 06:41 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anju Kalra has been crowned as the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Session-14 Luxembourg winner.
Advertisement

Abohar-born Anju Kalra has been crowned as the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 14, (Luxembourg) winner. The grand finale was recently organised in Voco Monaco, Dubai.

Advertisement

An official spokesperson said she is a woman of elegance, perseverance and purpose. Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is an international beauty pageant for Indian married women that is conducted annually since the year 2011.

Anju’s father Ramesh Chander Juneja retired as a lecturer. Her mother Saroj Juneja served as the headmistress of a government school. Anju studied in New Delhi and has a corporate career for 14 years in Singapore. Now she is a senior business consultant in a French Investment Bank in Luxembourg. Anju, a single mother, is raising her 16-year-old son.

Advertisement

At the crowning ceremony, she said that this crown is not mine, it is of every woman who has ever been told that she is not enough. You are enough, you are powerful, you are invincible.

Her journey reflects the objective of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide. This platform gives married women an opportunity to recognise their strength, beauty and confidence. This is not just a competition, but a movement of women empowerment. Now by becoming a part of this platform, Anju is raising her voice for the issues that are close to her heart. She is working for equal education, equal rights and equal opportunities for women in society. She believes that women are no less than anyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts