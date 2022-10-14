 Abohar's pre-Independence govt bank office moves out of building : The Tribune India

Abohar's pre-Independence govt bank office moves out of building



Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 13

The main branch of the SBI has been shifted out of the old grain market to the BSNL complex located near the bus stand.

The building, constructed in 1939, was initially used by Imperial Bank, run by the British. Even when the grain market had shifted a few years ago to the bypass, most of the arhtiyas, besides pesticides and fertiliser merchants, continued their business at the old grain market.

On March 1, 2021, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials had partly sealed the SBI branch office as the management had failed to comply with the orders passed by the Court of Jaspal Singh Brar, SDM-cum-Collector, under the Punjab Public Premises and Land (Eviction & Rent Recovery) Act, 1973, on December 15, 2020.

At the time of the case, officials claimed that the SBI had not paid a rent of Rs 52.27 lakh, on which interest and penalty worth Rs 27.96 lakh was also payable.

The then Chief Branch Manager, Gaurav Aggarwal, had reportedly informed the higher authorities about the dispute, but there was no response.

The MC officials said since 1982, the bank had a liability of about Rs 1 crore. In this regard, notices were sent to the bank several times but no payment was made. Due to this, the MC served a final notice and sealed the bank on the orders of the SDM. However, on the intervention of senior officers, seals were removed and the bank agreed to arrange new premises.

