Absconding husband who ‘murdered’ NRI wife in Amritsar hotel, arrested from Sriganganagar

The Amritsar district police have arrested a murder accused who had been hiding in Sriganganagar after allegedly killing his wife in Amritsar. Police sources said Mandeep Singh Dhillon was arrested from Sriganganagar and produced before a court, which granted a three-day remand. Dhillon, a resident of Jethuwal village in Amritsar, had married Prabhjot Kaur, a resident of Waraich village in Gurdaspur district, about 7 years ago. After the marriage, Prabhjot Kaur went to Austria with her husband. Their relationship was going well, but while living in Austria, Mandeep suspected that Prabhjot had an illicit affair with someone, leading to frequent arguments and a strained relationship.

Police said Mandeep Singh brought Prabhjot Kaur from Austria to Amritsar a few days ago. The couple stayed in a hotel in Amritsar, where he allegedly murdered Prabhjot Kaur and disappeared. Prabhjot Kaur’s dead body was found under the bed in the hotel room with stab wounds from a sharp weapon.

A murder case was registered based on the report filed by the deceased’s brother, Lovepreet Singh. Lovepreet told the police that Mandeep Singh suspected his sister’s character and repeatedly assaulted her. The police were searching for Mandeep Singh, and after gathering intelligence and tracking some mobile phone numbers and locations, they raided a hideout in Sriganganagar and apprehended him. He’s said to have been hiding there with the help of an acquaintance. Further revelations are expected in this case.