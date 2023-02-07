Absent from duty, five employees issued notices

Ropar, February 6
Five employees were issued show-cause notice after they were found absent from duty when local MLA and Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains made a surprise visit to the office of the SDM, tehsil and treasury, here today. Several others deployed on outsources basis were also suspended.
The minister said he was receiving complaints about absenteeism in government offices. So, he decided to visit offices and found that complaints were true, the minister said.
Bains directed Deputy Commissioner to take appropriate action against erring officials. Ropar Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav said five officials had been issued show- cause notice. She said all five employees had been asked to submit their explanation by tomorrow to the authorities concerned.
