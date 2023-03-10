Abusing process of law by lodging false FIRs now a trend, says HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 9

In a significant judgment liable to go a long way in preventing the registration of frivolous and manipulated FIRs, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that appropriate action was required to be initiated against complainants launching criminal proceedings just to satisfy their ego.

Taking note of the increasing tendency to misuse the process of law, Justice Alok Jain also imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on a complainant in one such matter.

Justice Jain was hearing a petition for the quashing FIR dated March 30, 2022, registered for outraging modesty and another offence under Sections 323 and 354, IPC, at the Sarabha Nagar police station in Ludhiana district police commissionerate. Directions were also sought for quashing all consequential proceedings arising from it on the basis of a compromise.

Justice Jain quashed the FIR, but made it clear that appropriate action was required to be taken against the complainant for wasting time and resources by setting the state machinery in motion.

Referring to a report by the Ludhiana Chief Judicial Magistrate stating that the compromise was voluntary, Justice Jain asserted its perusal established that the two sides had amicably settled the dispute and continuance of criminal prosecution would be an exercise in futility as the chances of ultimate conviction were bleak.

Justice Jain, at the same time, asserted that the present petition demonstrated how the process of law was abused just for the whims and fancies of a person like the complainant, who first slapped the petitioner in public place and lodged the FIR just to suffice her ego before compromising the matter.

Justice Jain asserted that it had become a trend to misuse and abuse the process of law by lodging false FIRs just to satisfy one’s own ego. It was a fit case where appropriate action under law deserved to be initiated against the complainant by invoking the provisions of Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and other related provisions so that such kind of false, frivolous and manipulated FIRs were not registered.

Justice Jain added that it ultimately led to wastage of time of the state machinery, which was thrown into action.