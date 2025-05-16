Academic & athletic star: PSEB Class X second position holder is national-level netball player

Ratinderdeep Kaur, who secured the second position in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X results declared today, is a national-level netball player and recently won a gold medal in the U-17 National School Games held in Ludhiana.

She scored a perfect 650/650 marks in the exams. But as per PSEB rules, if multiple students score the same marks, age is used as a tie-breaker to determine the ranking. The student with the lower age is awarded the higher rank.

The 15-year-old belongs to Chhattiana village in Gidderbaha Assembly segment in Muktsar district.

Speaking to The Tribune, Ratinderdeep said, “I studied hard to achieve this position. I want to become a doctor and have opted for medical stream in Class XI. Playing netball is my hobby. My father is a driver in the fire brigade, and my mother is a housewife. Our family owns a flour mill in the village. My elder brother, who is also a topper, is currently in Class XII in the same school.”

She added, “I have always been a topper throughout my studies. However, I could not make it to the merit list in the Class VIII exams.”

Meanwhile, Harjit Singh Brar, managing director of Baba Farid Public Senior Secondary School, Chhattiana village, Muktsar district, congratulated her, saying that her hard work had finally paid off.