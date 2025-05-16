DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Academic & athletic star: PSEB Class X second position holder is national-level netball player

Academic & athletic star: PSEB Class X second position holder is national-level netball player

Ratinderdeep Kaur — who secured the second position in the PSEB Class X exams — won a gold medal in the U-17 National School Games held in Ludhiana recently
article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 04:31 PM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ratinderdeep Kaur at her school at Chhattiana village in Muktsar district on Friday.
Advertisement

Ratinderdeep Kaur, who secured the second position in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X results declared today, is a national-level netball player and recently won a gold medal in the U-17 National School Games held in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

She scored a perfect 650/650 marks in the exams. But as per PSEB rules, if multiple students score the same marks, age is used as a tie-breaker to determine the ranking. The student with the lower age is awarded the higher rank.

The 15-year-old belongs to Chhattiana village in Gidderbaha Assembly segment in Muktsar district.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, Ratinderdeep said, “I studied hard to achieve this position. I want to become a doctor and have opted for medical stream in Class XI. Playing netball is my hobby. My father is a driver in the fire brigade, and my mother is a housewife. Our family owns a flour mill in the village. My elder brother, who is also a topper, is currently in Class XII in the same school.”

She added, “I have always been a topper throughout my studies. However, I could not make it to the merit list in the Class VIII exams.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harjit Singh Brar, managing director of Baba Farid Public Senior Secondary School, Chhattiana village, Muktsar district, congratulated her, saying that her hard work had finally paid off.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper