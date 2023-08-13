Accidental gunfire kills zila parishad member

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 12

Zila Parishad member and BJP leader Sarbjit Singh Kaka Lakhewali (46) passed away last night due to accidental gunfire.

The police said that Kaka was at his residence at Lakhewali village here on Friday when his brother was cleaning his licensed revolver. The revolver fell accidentally and opened fire, hitting Kaka.

The BJP leader was rushed to the Muktsar Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a Bathinda hospital and later taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he died last night.

“The family has given a statement that it was the case of accidental gunfire and we have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said Malout Deputy Superintendent of Police Fateh Singh Brar.

Kaka had joined the saffron party only a few months ago. He had jumped the ship from the Congress.

