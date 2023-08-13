Accidental gunfire kills zila parishad member

Muktsar, August 12
Zila Parishad member and BJP leader Sarbjit Singh Kaka Lakhewali (46) passed away last night due to accidental gunfire.
The police said that Kaka was at his residence at Lakhewali village here on Friday when his brother was cleaning his licensed revolver. The revolver fell accidentally and opened fire, hitting Kaka.
The BJP leader was rushed to the Muktsar Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a Bathinda hospital and later taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he died last night.
“The family has given a statement that it was the case of accidental gunfire and we have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said Malout Deputy Superintendent of Police Fateh Singh Brar.
Kaka had joined the saffron party only a few months ago. He had jumped the ship from the Congress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...