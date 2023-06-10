Accused can also seek pardon, rules HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 9

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that even an accused in a criminal case can move an application seeking pardon. The court concerned is expected to seek prosecution’s response while considering the request made on behalf of the accused.

Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill said: “An application under Section 306 of the CrPC, seeking pardon, can also be moved by an accused. Any such application need not necessarily originate from the prosecution only. However, the practice of such applications at the instance (of accused) should normally be avoided and that any such application is to be treated with caution.”

Justice Gill said the language of Section 306 of the CrPC and various judgments made it clear that the purpose of granting pardon was to facilitate the prosecution in proving its case with the help of the pardoned accused/approver’s statement. It was in addition to other evidence, which might have been gathered, “particularly when otherwise there is dearth of evidence”.

Justice Gill was of the view that the prime consideration while exercising discretion at the cost of sparing an accused from punishment was to facilitate prosecution in proving its case with regard to the other accused, “particularly the principal accused”.

“The grant of pardon certainly turns out beneficial to an accused as he would be spared from the penal consequences of conviction. But the object and purpose of Section 306 is not just to extend benefit to the accused. It is to enable the prosecution to obtain evidence, particularly where there is lack of evidence to substantiate the case of prosecution as in cases of conspiracy etc. where conspiracy is hatched in secrecy or regarding certain modus operandi in respect of which complete clarity is not there,” Justice Gill observed.

Going into the intent behind the provision permitting the grant of pardon, Justice Gill asserted the dominant purpose of Section 306 was to prevent the offenders committing heinous and grave offences from going unpunished due to dearth of evidence.