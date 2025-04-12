Accused cop denied pre-arrest bail in Colonel assault case

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Surinder Pal Kaur rejected the anticipatory bail application of a cop, who is one of the accused in the Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath assault case.

Inspector Ronnie Singh, the applicant, claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case. Following the court’s directions, the investigating officer of the Chandigarh Police today appeared before the judge and submitted the detail of the probe conducted so far.

After due deliberation, the court rejected the anticipatory bail application of the accused inspector, said advocate Harinderpal Singh Verma, counsel for Colonel Bath.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ronnie Singh had applied for a reprieve from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He had claimed that he, along with a police team, had conducted a raid near Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following an intelligence input regarding a wanted drug trafficker.

“During this operation, he encountered individuals consuming alcohol in public and obstructing access to the hospital. Upon being politely asked to clear passage, these individuals, including Col Pushpinder Bath and his son, reacted aggressively, assaulted the petitioner and created public nuisance,” the petitioner had alleged, adding that the incident was captured on CCTV and had been corroborated by eyewitnesses.

Advertisement

The attack on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son took place near Government Rajindra Hospital on the night intervening March 13 and 14.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a parking dispute at a roadside eatery. Colonel Bath and his son sustained injuries.