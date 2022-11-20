Accused denies sending Rs 15L to Justice Yadav

Chandigarh, November 19
One of the accused in the alleged cash at judge’s door scam, a Delhi-based businessman Ravinder Singh has denied sending Rs 15 lakh to Justice Nirmal Yadav. While recording statement under Section 313, CrPC, before a CBI court, Ravinder said the amount does not belong to him and he had nothing to do with the whole case. Ravinder claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case.
The accused also denied all charges levelled in the charge sheet.
The alleged scam came to light after a packet containing Rs 15 lakh was inadvertently delivered at the residence of the High Court Judge Nirmaljit Kaur in Sector 11.
The police registered an FIR on August 16, 2008, on the complaint of Amrik Singh, a peon working at the residence of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur.
