Accused facing serious charges may develop temptation to jump bail: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an accused facing serious charges may develop the temptation to jump bail. The assertion came as the HC turned down a regular bail plea of an accused in a case involving commercial quantity of contraband.

The accused was seeking regular bail in a case registered on July 9, 2022, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Malout police station. Among other things, his counsel claimed false implication in the case.

The Bench was told that the petitioner had been in custody since July 9, 2022. The investigation in the case was complete, the challan stood presented and even the charges had been framed.

The trial was likely to take time to conclude and no useful purpose would be served by keeping the petitioner behind bars for an indefinite period, his counsel added.

The state counsel, on the other hand, opposed the plea on the ground of “seriousness of the offence”. Appearing before Justice Harsh Bunger’s Bench, the state counsel said the recovered contraband in the case fell under the category of “commercial quantity”. As such, the bar on bail under Section 37 of the NDPS Act involving commercial quantity would be attracted.

It was further submitted that the likelihood of the accused influencing the prosecution witnesses or even absconding and delaying the trial could not be ruled out in case the benefit of regular bail was extended to the petitioner. The state counsel, as such, urged that the petitioner did not deserve the concession and the petition be dismissed.

After hearing the rival contentions, Justice Bunger said there was nothing on record to enable the court to record its prima facie satisfaction regarding the existence of reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner was not guilty of such offence and was unlikely to commit any offence while on bail.

“Furthermore, when the accused is facing serious charges, he may develop temptation to jump bail. The apprehension expressed by the state counsel that if released on bail, there is every likelihood of the petitioner trying to tamper with the prosecution evidence by giving threats and inducement to the prosecution witnesses and even absconding to prolong the trial, cannot be brushed aside lightly. Furthermore, there is every possibility that the petitioner may take to the path of crime again, in case, he is enlarged on bail,” Justice Bunger concluded.